Picking how many games 2021 World series will take between Braves and Astros

After an exciting league championship series, Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will begin on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX. This series should be good as both teams have high-powered offenses and pitching to back it up. The Braves defeated the Dodgers in six games (4-2) to capture the NL pennant, while the Astros won the AL pennant in six games (4-2) over the Boston Red Sox.

What will happen in the World Series? No one exactly knows, but we have odds on how it could play out, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Astros correct series score odds

A four-game sweep on either side has long shot odds. I think this series goes six games just based on the pitchers on both teams. The Astros have a solid couple of pitchers in Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia, who have pitched well at home during the season, which gives Houston an advantage. It will be imperative that Houston wins one of those games as the Braves have a formidable trio in Charlie Morton, Max Fried, and Ian Anderson. Morton has been on this stage before, so he will not be fazed by the bright lights. I’m going to roll with the Astros in six games.

Pick: Astros 4-2 +390

