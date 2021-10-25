How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the October 25th episode

Monday Night Raw comes live tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston and it’s being dubbed as the start of a new era on the show.

This will be the first night where the rosters from the 2021 WWE Draft will go into effect on the red brand, so we’ll see a mix of old and new faces on the show for tonight. We’ll also see the immediate fallout from Crown Jewel this past Thursday.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

WWE Champion Big E successfully defended his title at Crown Jewel, dispatching of Drew McIntyre in Saudi Arabia. With a new landscape on Raw, we’ll get an idea of who will be the champ’s next challenger on tonight’s show.

The title conundrum in the women’s division has been resolved as Becky Lynch is the new Raw Women’s Champion. After successfully defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel, she switched belts with Charlotte Flair 24 hours later in a Smackdown segment that reportedly got chippy and went off script. “The Man” will most likely continue her feud with Bianca Belair, who was not pinned in the triple threat match at the ppv.

As mentioned before, this is the first night where the rosters of this month’s WWE Draft will go into effect. We’ll continue to see holdovers like Bobby Lashley and United States Champion Damian Priest on the show while draftees from Smackdown like Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will make their way over.

Finally, we’ll get one final matchup for the Raw Tag Team Championship featuring champions Randy Orton and Riddle taking on AJ Styles and Omos.