Allen Lazard worth waiver wire add, emerging as Packers No. 2 WR heading into Week 8

The Green Bay Packers got a sixth straight win with a 24-10 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 7. The Packers saw several pass catchers outside of Davante Adams contribute in the win, meaning the team could be moving towards a more balanced approach as the season moves along. One of those players getting more involved in Allen Lazard.

Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard: Week 8 waiver wire

Packers fans have expected Lazard to take the leap for a few seasons now. He always find a way to eventually emerge as the team’s second receiving option despite starting off the season slow. The receiver only got 10 targets in the team’s first four games but has seen 11 targets over the last two contests. That’s resulted in Lazard having 87 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks.

While that’s not exactly superstar level production, it’s serviceable enough with bye weeks coming up in the back half of the fantasy season. Lazard is rostered in just 4.6 percent of ESPN leagues, so he’s widely available for managers who want him.