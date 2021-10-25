Russell Gage worth waiver wire add after productive day vs. Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver returned from an ankle injury on Sunday and had a productive outing in the team’s 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The wideout played his part in the victory and is certainly worth a waiver wire look as the Falcons head into Week 8.

Falcons WR Russell Gage: Week 8 waiver wire

Gage made an impact after missing three games with his injured ankle. He caught four of six targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in the victory, the touchdown coming on a 49-yard bomb from Matt Ryan in the second half. He certainly benefitted from having an extra week to heal up due to the bye.

Gage is rostered in 10% of ESPN leagues and 9% of Yahoo league, so he’ll be readily available on the wire for anyone looking for him this week. The Falcons will be hosting the spiraling Carolina Panthers, so there’s opportunity there for him to put up similar stats.