Brandon Bolden worth waiver wire add after strong performance in Week 8

The New England Patriots ran up the score on the New York Jets in Week 7, routing their division rivals 54-13. One of the players who shined for New England in the contest was running back Brandon Bolden.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden: Week 8 waiver wire

Bolden only had two carries in the game but his real value came in the receiving game. The running back hauled in six of his seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. Bolden caught the touchdown pass to make the score 24-7, so he wasn’t a product of Bill Belichick’s desire to run up the score on the Jets.

Nevertheless, there’s some risk in grabbing a backup running back on the Patriots who is primarily getting work in the passing game. Bolden is only rostered in 5.5 percent of ESPN leagues, so he’s going to be available for managers who are interested.