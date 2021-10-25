 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brandon Bolden worth waiver wire add after strong performance in Week 8

The Patriots running back could be a bigger part of team’s backfield rotation going forward.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Brandon Bolden of the New England Patriots makes a catch ahead of Blake Cashman of the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots ran up the score on the New York Jets in Week 7, routing their division rivals 54-13. One of the players who shined for New England in the contest was running back Brandon Bolden.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden: Week 8 waiver wire

Bolden only had two carries in the game but his real value came in the receiving game. The running back hauled in six of his seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. Bolden caught the touchdown pass to make the score 24-7, so he wasn’t a product of Bill Belichick’s desire to run up the score on the Jets.

Nevertheless, there’s some risk in grabbing a backup running back on the Patriots who is primarily getting work in the passing game. Bolden is only rostered in 5.5 percent of ESPN leagues, so he’s going to be available for managers who are interested.

More From DraftKings Nation