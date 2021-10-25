CJ Uzomah worth waiver wire after solid Week 7 outing vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah has raised his fantasy football profile throughout the season and had another noteworthy performance the team’s 41-17 blowout of the Ravens on Sunday.

The tight end once was of the primary factors in the team picking up the statement victory and he’ll be certainly be someone to look out for on the waiver wire when Cincy travels to the lowly New York Jets for Week 8.

Cincinnati Bengals TE CJ Uzomah: Week 8 waiver wire

Uzomah caught all three of his targets on Sunday for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. It was his second straight game pulling down a TD and his second 90+ yard game of the season.

He’s rostered in just 17% of Yahoo leagues and 9% of ESPN leagues, so he’s someone that will more than likely be available on your waiver wire this week. The Bengals’ offense is starting to kick into high gear, so he’s certainly someone to look into with a favorable matchup against the lowly New York Jets coming up this Sunday.