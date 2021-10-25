Kenyan Drake worth waiver wire add after big Week 8 vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders have made it two straight wins since Jon Gruden’s resignation, triumphing 33-22 over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Kenyan Drake saw additional work with Josh Jacobs exiting the game, potentially setting the running back up for a bigger role in Week 9 after the team’s bye week.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Kenyan Drake: Week 8 waiver wire

Drake won’t be available in Week 8 but he’s worth going after ahead of a bye week as other managers potentially scramble to fill spots elsewhere. Drake is rostered in 59.7 percent of ESPN leagues, so most managers are starting to catch on. With Jacobs suffering a chest injury, Drake took over as the lead back for the Raiders against Philadelphia. He finished with 14 carries for 69 yards and touchdown, while adding three receptions for 10 yards.

The Raiders use both running backs fairly evenly, so Drake is going to get work even if Jacobs does return for Week 9. In a league where running back injuries continue to pile up, Drake is worth rostering and occasionally starting when in a pinch.