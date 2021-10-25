Kenneth Gainwell, Christian Kirk among best players to add in Week 8 waivers

With seven weeks of the fantasy football season in the books, it’s time for teams to start finalizing rosters and starting lineups while upgrading along the fringes and on the bench. The waiver wire going forward is not going to feature many significant players barring major injuries. That being said, there are still good fantasy assets to pick up on the wire to keep building the best roster by the time the business end of the season rolls around.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best players available on the Week 8 waiver wire.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Gainwell is rostered in 26.1 percent of ESPN leagues, so there’s a strong possibility he’s available for Week 8. The running back hasn’t been getting many carries and gets most of his points out of the receiving game but with Miles Sanders hurt, Gainwell has the chance to lead this backfield. The Eagles are facing the Lions, so Gainwell has a favorable matchup in Week 8.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

This offense is good to invest in. The speedy Kirk caught a touchdown pass in Week 7 and gets a good matchup in a Thursday contest against the Packers. The Cardinals are going to find a way to keep everyone involved, so Kirk is a good addition off the wire. He is rostered in 30.8 of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be available.

It was a rough Week 7 performance for St. Brown, who failed to record any statistics in a loss to the Rams. However, he’s still worth a roster spot going forward. The Lions are going to be aggressive and Jared Goff has developed a chemistry with St. Brown. The receiver had 23 targets in three games prior to Week 7. He should bounce back in Week 8 against the Eagles.

Uzomah could be this year’s Robert Tonyan, as he’s got five touchdowns on 17 receptions this season. The tight end in only rostered in 9.4 percent of ESPN leagues, so managers hurting at the position could grab him with ease. There’s always the possibility he drops off significantly and he’s touchdown-dependent, but that’s the case with most streamer tight ends. A great matchup with the Jets looms in Week 8.

Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

For managers who stream quarterbacks, Jones is worth looking into. He just threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots ran up the score on the Jets in Week 7, and has a favorable matchup next week with the Chargers. Jones is starting to get comfortable in New England’s offense and has a decent group of skill players around him. Los Angeles could turn that game into a shootout, meaning Jones could have the opportunity for big numbers again. He’s rostered in just 13.7 percent of ESPN leagues.