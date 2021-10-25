Best bye week replacements for RB Josh Jacobs

Byes will force fantasy managers to have to get creative with their lineups as some of their regular starters will be out of commission for the week. For those who have Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, you’re up.

The lead Raiders tailback will be sidelined this Sunday as the team will be on a bye in Week 8. Considering that he exited their 33-22 victory over the Eagles with a chest injury, there was a chance that he would’ve been on the shelf regardless. You may already have a backup to fill the gap as the starter. If you don’t, here’s a few viable options to consider off the waiver wire.

Week 8 byes: Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens

Even as the backup in Philly, Gainwell is the 42nd ranked fantasy running back due to his prowess as both a runner and a pass catcher. He caught four of eight targets for 41 yards and a receiving touchdown in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday, adding five carries for 20 yards as well.

His value only increases this week with starter Miles Sanders potentially out with an ankle injury. Gainwell is rostered in just 27% of ESPN leagues and 20% of Yahoo leagues, so he should be available on the waiver wire if you search for him this week.

Collins has been a viable option for the Seahawks this season and got the chance to shine in Week 6 with Chris Carson on injured reserve. In that game against the Steelers, he took 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. He did suffer an injury that took him out of the game, but he should be good to go moving forward.

With Carson still sidelined for an undetermined amount of time, Collins will continue to be a waiver wire watch and someone worth looking into. He’s rostered in 60% of Yahoo leagues and 51% of ESPN leagues, so fantasy managers are starting to catch on. That means you must jump on him if he’s available.