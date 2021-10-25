Best bye week replacements for TEs Darren Waller, Mark Andrews

Fantasy managers have to deal with quite the one, two punch to their tight end slot with the Week 8 bye weeks. There are only two teams on bye, but it is going to cause tight end superstars Mark Andrews and Darren Waller to miss time as the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are off. Let’s look at some streaming options to tide you over through this bye week.

Week 8 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith has a solid matchup in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Yes, the Chargers are coming off a bye week, but they are still giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends in the league. Smith is coming off of a five-target game so he and Mac Jones are working on getting on the same page. He had two catches for 52 yards receiving but didn’t find the endzone in Week 7.

Smith is rostered in only 46.7% of ESPN leagues which is most likely due to the presence of teammate Hunter Henry. If you roster Andrews or Waller though, you can’t be too choosy and at least Smith has the best possible matchup a tight end could have.

C.J. Uzomah has not been on fantasy radars for long so there is a good chance that he is available in your league. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Ravens last week and broke out to the tune of three receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Don’t set expectations this high for a bye week fill-in as he was only targeted three times, but that production won’t go unnoticed. The Jets are also giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends so it is a solid matchup too.

Uzomah is rostered in just 9.4% of ESPN leagues, but after his game last week he is almost assuredly going to be a top waiver wire target.