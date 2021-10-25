Doug McDermott worth adding on waiver wire early in season

The San Antonio Spurs are considered to be one of the teams near the bottom of the Western conference this season despite Gregg Popovich’s track record and the organization’s history of winning with less talent. The Spurs have started the 2021-22 season 1-2, recording two straight losses after winning the opener. That doesn’t mean San Antonio’s roster can’t be useful for fantasy basketball purposes.

Fantasy basketball waiver wire: Spurs SF Doug McDermott

McDermott is only rostered in 9.6 percent of ESPN leagues, meaning he’s going to be widely available. The sweet shooter is averaging 14.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season. He’s coming off a 25-point outing against the Bucks Saturday and will always find minutes in San Antonio’s rotation due to his shooting ability. The Spurs aren’t going to win a lot of games, but McDermott can be a useful player in fantasy lineups going forward. He’s able to fit at either forward spot and if your league rewards three-point shooting, McDermott’s value goes up even more.