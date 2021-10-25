Tyler Herro worth adding on waiver wire early in season

The Miami Heat are 1-1 to start what many in South Beach expect to be a championship season after major moves in the summer. The Heat brought in Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker to complement a core of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. It’s the last player who Miami fans will be excited about after the first two games of the season. Should DFS and fantasy basketball players feel the same way?

Fantasy basketball waiver wire: Heat SG Tyler Herro

Herro has exploded to start the season, averaging 28.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game through two contests. He’s been Miami’s leading scorer in both games so far and will continue to get minutes off the bench. If Lowry remains out, Herro could eventually enter the starting lineup. He’s rostered in 80.1 percent of ESPN leagues, so there’s a chance he’s already on a roster. If not, the guard is worth snagging on the waiver wire.