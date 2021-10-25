Kyle Kuzma worth adding on waiver wire early in season

The

The Washington Wizards have surrounded Bradley Beal with competent rotation players as a result of the Russell Westbrook trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, making the team one of the bigger surprises of the early season after winning the first two games. One of those rotation players is Kyle Kuzma, who won a championship with the Lakers in the Orlando bubble before being shipped out to Washington, D.C.

Fantasy basketball waiver wire: Wizards PF Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is rostered in 72.9 percent of leagues, but he should be locked up soon by most managers. The power forward is averaging 18.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, which shows his utility outside of simply scoring the ball. Kuzma is also dishing out 2.5 assists per game, which shows he’s more involved as a playmaker in Washington’s system. The Wizards are going to lean on numerous players to make up for production around Beal, so Kuzma’s hot start might be a product of his new environment rather than small sample size. The combo forward is worth rostering, even if there is some dropoff as the Wizards play more games.