World Series MVP picks: Going over odds, sleepers, longshots for Braves-Astros

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will begin on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX. This series promises to have a lot of fireworks as both offenses can light up a scoreboard on any given night. We’ll also get to see quality pitchers on both teams, who will be looking to stake their claim in World Series glory.

As for who could possibly win World Series MVP, it is still too early to tell with the first game yet to play. But we do have some odds on who could win the award, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The favorites to win MVP are Yordan Alvarez (+850), Freddie Freeman (+850), Jose Altuve (+1000), and Carlos Correa (+1100). Alvarez won the ALCS MVP while Eddie Rosario (+1200 to win MVP) won the NLCS MVP.

Sleeper pick - Kyle Tucker (+1200)

A lot of attention will be on the likes of Altuve, Alvarez, Correa, and Alex Bregman. However, one player that could play a significant role is outfielder Kyle Tucker. The 24-year-old hit .294 with 30 home runs and 92 RBI in the regular season and has been playing well in the postseason. Tucker is hitting .275 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 40 postseason at-bats. In the ALCS, the young outfielder registered at least one hit in five out six games and smacked two home runs. He should get some opportunities to make some noise in the Fall Classic.

Longshot pick - Dansby Swanson (+4000)

The easy long shot pick would be Joc Pederson, who has made October known as Joctober with his performances in the postseason. But I’m going to go with Dansby Swanson, who is part of this Braves’ core and could be a difference maker in the World Series. In the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Swanson hit .261 with six hits and two runs scored in 23 at-bats. The Astros will try to make sure that Freeman, Austin Riley, or Rosario will not beat them, therefore, someone else like Swanson will have a chance to cash in.

Braves vs. Astros World Series MVP odds

2021 World Series MVP odds Player Odds Player Odds Yordan Alvarez +850 Freddie Freeman +850 Jose Altuve +1000 Carlos Correa +1100 Kyle Tucker +1200 Eddie Rosario +1200 Austin Riley +1200 Alex Bregman +1300 Max Fried +1800 Michael Brantley +1800 Ozzie Albies +1800 Framber Valdez +2500 Charlie Morton +2500 Yuli Gurriel +2500 Luis Garcia +3000 Tyler Matzek +3000 Adam Duvall +3000 Lance McCullers Jr. +3000 Joc Pederson +3000 Jorge Soler +3500 Dansby Swanson +4000 Martin Maldonado +5000 Travis d'Arnaud +5500 Jake Meyers +7500 Ian Anderson +7500 Will Smith +13000 Ryan Pressly +13000 Chas McCormick +15000 Zack Greinke +20000

