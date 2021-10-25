World Series odds: Breaking down moneyline, run total for Game 1 of Braves vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros get the World Series going on Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Braves will start Charlie Morton, the former Astro. Houston will turn to lefty Framber Valdez in Game 1. Here we’re going to take a look at the opening lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 1.

Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 1 odds

Run line: Braves +1.5 (-170), Astros -1.5 (+150)

Over/Under: 8

Moneyline: Braves +110, Astros -130

The O/U is going to be relatively high most of this series. The line of 8 runs is only slightly above the usual low of 7.5 runs. Charlie Morton has pitched well this postseason and has experience in the World Series. Valdez is coming off a near shutout of the Red Sox in the ALCS in his previous start.

Overall, expect the bats to show up all series. We should see plenty of runs scored between the Braves and Astros. Between Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Eddie Rosario for ATL and Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker for Houston, we could see the over hit often in this series given the SP.

The Braves as underdogs in a series that appears pretty close to even gives ATL the edge on the moneyline. Chances are when we get some betting splits for Game 1 we’ll see more of the action on the Braves at +110. Morton has a slight edge on Valdez and the lineups appear pretty balanced in terms of power and talent.

