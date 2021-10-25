Super Bowl 56 odds: Chiefs, Ravens see title chances drop after tough Week 7 losses

The Super Bowl picture continues to surprise as we approach the midway point of the NFL season. Several preseason contenders are seeing their chances fall, while unlikely teams are rising in the eyes of oddsmakers. Both conferences are seeing a lot of change across the board, making for an interesting season as the playoffs get closer.

We’re still a ways from the postseason and Super Bowl LVI, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at championship odds for teams through seven weeks of the season. We’ll track the biggest movers in either direction while also hunting for potential value bets with these lines. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs: +1400 (+700 entering Week 7)

Something is not quite right in Kansas City. The big plays aren’t coming together. The offense is giving the ball away in key moments. Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception in every game. People were talking about the league figuring out Lamar Jackson, but it might have figured out Mahomes and the Chiefs instead. Kansas City has lost to the Chargers, Ravens, Bills and Titans this season, considered the class of the AFC this year. It’s still early but panic is definitely starting to set in.

Baltimore Ravens: +1200 (+1000 entering Week 7)

The Ravens were among the elites of the AFC entering Week 7, and got rudely cut down by the Bengals at home. Cincinnati broke out for 41 points, and Jackson has no answers for the Bengals defense. It’s a small setback, but the Ravens have had these moments before after seeming to turn a corner. Baltimore has a bye week to regroup before a three-game stretch against the Vikings, Dolphins and Bears.

Tennessee Titans: +1800 (+4000 entering Week 7)

Tennessee is 5-2 and just knocked off the Bills and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. Derrick Henry looks as menacing as ever, and the Titans receivers are starting to round into form. Tennessee’s defense needs to keep improving for the team to go all the way but the Titans are looking like true contenders. However, this team did also lose to the Jets so maybe bettors need to see a complete performance for a couple more games before believing.

The Rams have been consistently around this mark for the season, and don’t look like they’re going to be fading anytime soon. Los Angeles had a bad week against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, but should have confidence knowing it can play a home Super Bowl. The Packers are rolling with six straight wins, and Aaron Rodgers is playing great football. All that offseason drama seems to be gone, which means good things for Green Bay going forward. A three-game stretch coming up against the Cardinals, Chiefs and Seahawks will give us more intel on the Packers as contenders.

The 49ers looked abysmal on Sunday Night Football, playing a sloppy game across the board. Jimmy Garoppolo is showing why the team drafted Trey Lance, and the secondary had some terrible misreads. San Francisco will get some relief next week against Chicago but the NFC West division is too tough to play like this consistently. The Browns are banged up at quarterback and running back, so the long-term picture looks bleak despite a win on Thursday in Week 7. Fade these teams, who were trendy picks in the preseason, going forward.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 8 Team Week 1 Week 7 Week 8 Team Week 1 Week 7 Week 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +600 +550 Buffalo Bills +1000 +450 +550 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +700 +1400 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +800 +800 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1000 +1200 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1200 +1200 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1100 +900 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1400 +1400 Cleveland Browns +1600 +1800 +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +1800 New Orleans Saints +3000 +3000 +4000 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +4000 +8000 Tennessee Titans +3000 +4000 +1800 Denver Broncos +4500 +8000 +15000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +8000 +10000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +8000 +10000 New England Patriots +3500 +10000 +15000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +10000 +6500 Carolina Panthers +9000 +20000 +20000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +20000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +10000 +5000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +20000 +20000 Washington +5000 +20000 +20000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +15000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +15000 +3500 Chicago Bears +6500 +20000 +20000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +25000 +25000 New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000 New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000 Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 +100000

