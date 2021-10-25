 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Super Bowl 56 odds: Chiefs, Ravens see title chances drop after tough Week 7 losses

Two preseason AFC heavyweights took a rare punch in the gut during Week 7.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by D.J. Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half in the game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Super Bowl picture continues to surprise as we approach the midway point of the NFL season. Several preseason contenders are seeing their chances fall, while unlikely teams are rising in the eyes of oddsmakers. Both conferences are seeing a lot of change across the board, making for an interesting season as the playoffs get closer.

We’re still a ways from the postseason and Super Bowl LVI, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at championship odds for teams through seven weeks of the season. We’ll track the biggest movers in either direction while also hunting for potential value bets with these lines. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs: +1400 (+700 entering Week 7)

Something is not quite right in Kansas City. The big plays aren’t coming together. The offense is giving the ball away in key moments. Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception in every game. People were talking about the league figuring out Lamar Jackson, but it might have figured out Mahomes and the Chiefs instead. Kansas City has lost to the Chargers, Ravens, Bills and Titans this season, considered the class of the AFC this year. It’s still early but panic is definitely starting to set in.

Baltimore Ravens: +1200 (+1000 entering Week 7)

The Ravens were among the elites of the AFC entering Week 7, and got rudely cut down by the Bengals at home. Cincinnati broke out for 41 points, and Jackson has no answers for the Bengals defense. It’s a small setback, but the Ravens have had these moments before after seeming to turn a corner. Baltimore has a bye week to regroup before a three-game stretch against the Vikings, Dolphins and Bears.

Tennessee Titans: +1800 (+4000 entering Week 7)

Tennessee is 5-2 and just knocked off the Bills and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. Derrick Henry looks as menacing as ever, and the Titans receivers are starting to round into form. Tennessee’s defense needs to keep improving for the team to go all the way but the Titans are looking like true contenders. However, this team did also lose to the Jets so maybe bettors need to see a complete performance for a couple more games before believing.

Value Plays: Los Angeles Rams (+800) and Green Bay Packers (+1200)

The Rams have been consistently around this mark for the season, and don’t look like they’re going to be fading anytime soon. Los Angeles had a bad week against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, but should have confidence knowing it can play a home Super Bowl. The Packers are rolling with six straight wins, and Aaron Rodgers is playing great football. All that offseason drama seems to be gone, which means good things for Green Bay going forward. A three-game stretch coming up against the Cardinals, Chiefs and Seahawks will give us more intel on the Packers as contenders.

Risky propositions: San Francisco 49ers (+8000), Cleveland Browns (+2500)

The 49ers looked abysmal on Sunday Night Football, playing a sloppy game across the board. Jimmy Garoppolo is showing why the team drafted Trey Lance, and the secondary had some terrible misreads. San Francisco will get some relief next week against Chicago but the NFC West division is too tough to play like this consistently. The Browns are banged up at quarterback and running back, so the long-term picture looks bleak despite a win on Thursday in Week 7. Fade these teams, who were trendy picks in the preseason, going forward.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 8

Team Week 1 Week 7 Week 8
Team Week 1 Week 7 Week 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +600 +550
Buffalo Bills +1000 +450 +550
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +700 +1400
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +800 +800
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1000 +1200
Green Bay Packers +1300 +1200 +1200
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1100 +900
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1400 +1400
Cleveland Browns +1600 +1800 +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +1800
New Orleans Saints +3000 +3000 +4000
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +4000 +8000
Tennessee Titans +3000 +4000 +1800
Denver Broncos +4500 +8000 +15000
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +8000 +10000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +8000 +10000
New England Patriots +3500 +10000 +15000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +10000 +6500
Carolina Panthers +9000 +20000 +20000
Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +20000
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +10000 +5000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +20000 +20000
Washington +5000 +20000 +20000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +15000
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +15000 +3500
Chicago Bears +6500 +20000 +20000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +25000 +25000
New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000
New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000
Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000
Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation