Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 7 MNF matchup: Saints vs. Seahawks

To wrap up another interesting week in the NFL, we have the New Orleans Saints traveling to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The Saints (3-2) are coming off the Week 6 bye and looking to win their second consecutive road game. The Seahawks (2-4) lost last week on Sunday night football on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Can the Saints keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South? Or will Geno Smith lead the Seahawks to a much-needed win in primetime? Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Seahawks, Week 7 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Saints are 4.5 favorites. 65% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Saints to cover.

Is the public right? Despite missing Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris on offense, I still think the Saints’ offense can get the job done with what they have left and cover the 4.5 point spread against the Seahawks. New Orleans is 11-4-1 against the spread in their last 16 games and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against Seattle. The Seahawks fought hard last week against the Steelers on the road, but I think New Orleans’ defense can cause some trouble for Smith and Seattle’s offense.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 42.5. 62% of the handle and 76% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? A lot of money is coming in on the total, which is relatively low at 42.5. If you do the math, all you need is one team to score 21 points. In their last three games, the Saints are averaging 27.3 points per game. As for the Seahawks, they are only averaging 21.6 points per game. With Winston under center, we know that he can ignite an offense with his arm and at the same time, he could give the defense some opportunities.

Betting the moneyline: The Saints are road favorites with moneyline odds at -220. Moneyline odds for the Seahawks are at +180. 56% of the handle and 66% of bets are being placed on the Saints to win.

Is the public right? It’s hard to bet on the Seahawks to win, especially without Russell Wilson and the injuries they have at running back. You compound that with their struggles in pass defense, it just seems like a recipe for disaster for the Seahawks and a win for the Saints on the road.

