Jerami Grant injury tracker: Updates for Pistons forward

Detroit Pistons starting forward Jerami Grant is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with an elbow injury against the Atlanta Hawks. This is the second game of a three-game road trip for the Pistons.

Fantasy basketball impact

Grant has played in the Pistons’ first two games of the season and picked up where he left off last season. In the regular season opener against the Chicago Bulls, the veteran forward had 24 points, six rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes. However, when he faced Chicago a few days later, Grant was held to nine points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field, to go with five rebounds, four blocks, and an assist.

If he cannot play or limited in any fashion, that would hurt the Pistons’ offense tremendously as Grant is their number one scoring option. However, Detroit also have second players in Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, who are more than capable to make up for Grant’s impact.

Pistons vs. Hawks betting impact

TBD odds yet to be posted for this game.