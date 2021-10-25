Tyrod Taylor will return to practice Wednesday for Week 8

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor got off to a good start this season, but a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Browns has sidelined him for five weeks. The good news is that he will return to practice Wednesday and at least has a chance to start this week against the Rams.

Texans coach David Culley on injured quarterback Tyrod Taylor's status for Sunday's game against Rams: 'I don't know if he'll be able to go, but he will practice on Wednesday. We'll just take it day by day.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 25, 2021

Rookie backup quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t been able to get the offense on track other than a good game against the Patriots. Overall, he’s just not at a point where he can move the ball with any consistency. Taylor will be an upgrade when he returns.

Fantasy football implications

Taylor showed some fantasy appeal in Week 1 and injured himself in Week 2 on a touchdown run. He has some fantasy upside when you factor in his rushing ability and likely game scripts that will keep him pushing until the very last second of most games. But overall, the talent in Houston is minimal and Taylor will remain inconsistent.