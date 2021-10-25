 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyrod Taylor will return to practice Wednesday for Week 8

We break down the Monday news that Tyrod Taylor will practice on Wednesday, and what it means for Week 8.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor got off to a good start this season, but a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Browns has sidelined him for five weeks. The good news is that he will return to practice Wednesday and at least has a chance to start this week against the Rams.

Rookie backup quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t been able to get the offense on track other than a good game against the Patriots. Overall, he’s just not at a point where he can move the ball with any consistency. Taylor will be an upgrade when he returns.

Fantasy football implications

Taylor showed some fantasy appeal in Week 1 and injured himself in Week 2 on a touchdown run. He has some fantasy upside when you factor in his rushing ability and likely game scripts that will keep him pushing until the very last second of most games. But overall, the talent in Houston is minimal and Taylor will remain inconsistent.

More From DraftKings Nation