Best player prop bets to consider for Astros in Game 1 in World Series vs. Braves

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will begin on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX. The Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS to go back to the World Series for third time in five seasons. Houston will give the ball to Framber Valdez to open up the World Series. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Tuesday night’s WS Game 1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Framber Valdez over 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

Throughout the postseason, the new trend that became profitable was betting the under on strikeout props. However, we are going to break that trend and play Valdez’s strikeout prop, which is over 4.5 Ks for plus-money. The Astros will be looking for the southpaw to silence the Braves’ offense and put them in position to win Game 1.

The 27-year-old struggled in his first two playoff starts, but had a great start against the Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS. He only gave up one earned run (1 HR), three hits, and recorded five strikeouts in 8.0 IP. Valdez has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in two out of three postseason games. Now granted, the Braves’ offense is crushing left-handed pitching in the postseason to the tune of .321, but I think if Valdez can get at least to the fifth inning, then this prop should hit.

Alex Bregman over 1.5 hits (+230)

If you aren’t feeling Valdez’s strikeout prop, well you can try your hand at Alex Bregman’s hits prop. The veteran third baseman has been playing well for the Astros in the postseason, hitting .282 with one home run and five RBI in 39 at-bats. Bregman has at least one hit in six out of 10 games and within those six games, he has recorded two hits three times.

Houston will be going up against a right-handed pitcher in Charlie Morton, which bodes well for Bregman. In the postseason, Bregman is hitting .304 with a one home run, three RBI, and 10 total bases against right-handers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.