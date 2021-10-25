Best player prop bets to consider for Braves in Game 1 in World Series vs. Astros

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will begin on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX. The Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the NLCS to capture their first NL pennant since 1999. Atlanta will have their ace Charlie Morton on the mound to open up the World Series. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Tuesday night’s WS Game 1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charlie Morton over 4.5 hits allowed (-105)

The Braves will give the ball to Morton in Game 1, who is not unfamiliar to the World Series lights. This will be the 37-year-old’s third overall appearance and third start in the World Series. Morton has been solid on the mound in the postseason for the Braves with a 3.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched. If there’s anybody, who can navigate this tough Astros’ lineup, it’s Morton, who was with the team in 2017.

That being said, the veteran starting pitcher is going up against an Astros’ offense, which is hitting .267 and nine home runs against right-handed pitchers this postseason. Morton has allowed under 4.5 hits in all three playoffs starts, but this is a different lineup that is loaded from 1-9.

Ozzie Albies over 1.5 hits (+200)

The 24-year-old second baseman has been a hitting machine in the postseason for the Braves. Albies is hitting .262 with three doubles and 11 hits in 42 at-bats. He also has at least one hit in nine out of 10 playoff games and has two games with two hits. The Astros will be hesitant to make mistakes with Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley. However, it will be up to Albies to set things up at the top of the order. In the playoffs, the young second baseman is hitting .357 against left-handed pitching, which bodes well with Framber Valdez on the mound.

