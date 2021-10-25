Baker Mayfield will not practice today for Week 8 vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not practicing today as the team prepares to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, per Nate Ulrich. Mayfield did not play in Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos due to a shoulder injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns’ offense did not skip a beat without the likes of Mayfield, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt. Cleveland decided to go with backup quarterback Case Keenum, who did a solid job in place of Mayfield. Keenum, who was making his first start since the 2019 season, completed 21-of-33 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland is likely hoping that Mayfield will practice sometime this week, but it’s tough as he’s dealing with a torn labrum in his shoulder. If Keenum has to play again, he should be able to thrive against a Steelers’ defense that has been average this season. Pittsburgh is allowing 18.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.