Jarvis Landry not practicing on Monday for Steelers matchup in Week 8

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry did not practice on Monday as the team prepares to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, per Nate Ulrich. Landry is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in last Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football implications

After missing the previous four games because of an injury, Landry made his return to the field in Week 7 against the Broncos. Landry had five receptions (eight targets) for 37 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's’ 17-14 win. The veteran wide receiver also played 54% of offensive snaps and scored 3.7 fantasy points.

Since it’s still early in the week, it’s hard to make a firm designation on if Landry will play or not. If he does play, then that would be great news as the Steelers’ pass defense has not been the greatest this season. However, if Landry cannot go, we could see Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones fill in that void once again.