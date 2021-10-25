Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19 for Week 8

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday that head coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19. Albert Breer adds that Nagy will need to test out of the protocol and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take on the added responsibility.

Nagy is now the second head coach in the last two weeks to test positive for COVID-19. In Week 6, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for virus and could not coach against the Cleveland Browns. Kingsbury made his return to the sidelines on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

As for the Bears, they lost 38-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, making it their second consecutive defeat. Chicago has struggled immensely this season, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Nagy turned the over the starting job to rookie quarterback Justin Fields in Week 3, who has had his fair share of ups and downs. The Bears will get prepared to play the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 8.