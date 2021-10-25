Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown to go on I.R. with quad injury

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown was placed on injured reserve on Monday due to a quad injury, per Cameron Wolfe. Brown got the start for the Dolphins and had 10 yards on three carries against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

With Brown out for the foreseeable future, the Dolphins will continue to give the bulk of the carries to Myles Gaskin. Gaskin led both teams in rushing on Sunday with 67 yards on 15 carries. He also added four receptions (four targets) for 10 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old scored 17.7 fantasy points, making it the second time in the last three games that Gaskin has scored double-digit fantasy points.

Additionally, it was also the second time this season that Gaskin had 10 or more carries in a game. The first time happened in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he had 65 yards on 13 carries, along with three receptions for nine yards. We should expect to see Salvon Ahmed factor into the Dolphins’ rushing attack going forward.