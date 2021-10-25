Miles Sanders dealing with low ankle sprain going into Week 8

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders appears to have avoided a substantial injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reports that Sanders is dealing with a low ankle sprain, which should heal much more quickly than a high ankle sprain.

Sanders is still undergoing tests to ascertain the extent of the injury, but it would seem logical that he’ll be very iffy for this week against the Lions. His injury came after one of his better starts in terms of usage and it looked like he was on track for a strong fantasy day. Hopefully he’ll return to a plan for more work still.

Fantasy football implications

If Sanders can’t go, we will likely see Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott split work against a Lions defense that can be run on. Both may have some fantasy value, but they will hurt each other’s fantasy upside in Week 8.