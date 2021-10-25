Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 list for TNF in Week 8

The Green Bay Packers have placed Davante Adams on the COVID-19/reserve list, per Matt Schneidman. The team is currently under heightened COVID-19 protocols, as their defensive coordinator is currently out with COVID-19, but this is the first player to be placed on the list. And what a player he is. With Thursday Night Football just a few days away, Adams will have a tough time being cleared in time.

Adams is vaccinated, per Schneidman, which does give him at least a shot to play. He would need to get two negative test results 24 hours apart between now and Thursday night.

We all know how great Adams is, as he continues to put up big numbers despite teams knowing he will be Aaron Rodger’s go-to target at every turn. So far this season, he has 558 more receiving yards than any other Packers player.

Some possible good news is that Marquez Valdes-Scantling is close to returning from I.R. and has a chance to play on Thursday, per Rob Demovsky. But Allen Lazard would likely see the biggest bump, as he led the Packers receivers in snaps last week.