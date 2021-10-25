Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling could return from I.R. in Week 8

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling could return from his hamstring injury this week, per Rob Demovsky. Demovsky adds that the young wide receiver did a test run on Monday and the Packers will see how he responds.

Fantasy football implications

With Davante Adams being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Packers would love to get Valdes-Scantling back with them playing Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Before being placed on injured reserve earlier this season, the 27-year-old scored his first touchdown of the year in Week 3 against San Francisco. He also had three receptions (four targets) for 59 yards. MVS is one of the only two wide receivers on the Packers’ roster, who can stretch the field and give opposing defenses something else to think about. If he is still not ready to play on Thursday, then we should expect more Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb against the Cards.