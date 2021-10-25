Trey Lance will return to practice, Jimmy Garoppolo remains starter, per Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers lost an ugly game to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, with a torrential downpour turning it into a sloppy mess. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had his moments, but struggled with consistency. That won’t cost him his starting job heading into Week 8.

Rookie QB Trey Lance is expected back at practice on Wednesday after a knee injury sidelined him for Week 7, but Garoppolo will remain the starter, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Fantasy football implications

The 49ers face the Bears in Week 8 and Chicago brings a stout pass defense. The unit ranks sixth in efficiency, which won’t make life easy for Garoppolo. Of course, they also rank 23rd in run defense efficiency, so it could simply mean we see a whole lot more Elijah Mitchell.

Either way, Garoppolo remains a fantasy option to avoid for the foreseeable future. Lance offers upside as a runner, but he remains out of the starting lineup for the time being. It’s not a useful QB situation for fantasy football managers.