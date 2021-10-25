Stephen Curry, Ja Morant big movers in NBA MVP market after Week 1

We’re one week into the 2021-22 NBA season and things have been wacky so far. It figures that would happen during Spooky SZN. One thing that shouldn’t surprise anyone is Stephen Curry gunning for the MVP early on. The other big name to move in the NBA MVP odds race is Ja Morant. We’re going to take a look at both lines and how you should approach betting them early on in the season.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22

Stephen Curry +900 —> +600

Curry opened behind a few players — Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis — in terms of MVP odds to start the season. After three games, the Dubs’ All-Star has jumped up to 6/1 and is looking like he could overtake Doncic as the favorite soon. Golden State is 3-0 after wins against both L.A. teams and the Sacramento Kings. Curry will need to continue to carry the team early on with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins working their way back to 100 percent, and Klay Thompson sidelined still.

Curry is averaging 31 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 44/39/95 through three games. We’ve had a few different Curry performance, including a 25-point quarter (45-point game) and triple-double in the opener vs. the Lakers. The Dubs should contend for a top 4 spot in the West (if not the top spot), so this only helps Curry’s chances of staying ahead in the MVP race. Klay’s return shouldn’t cut into this line of thinking. Curry won multiple MVPs with Thompson by his side.

Ja Morant +4500 —> +3500

Many pegged Morant as a pretty good candidate to win Most Improved Player (at least that’s who I picked for MIP). Now, it looks like Morant will have a legit case for MVP. The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-1 after a close loss to the Lakers at home on Sunday. Morant had 40 points in the loss and has started the season averaging 35.0 points per game.

It’s not just the volume of scoring, it’s the efficiency. Morant is shooting close to 60 percent through three games. That isn’t sustainable given Morant’s type of shot chart — mostly drives to the basket and outside shots. Speaking of outside shots, Morant is shooting 45 percent from downtown on around 6.0 attempts per game. It’s not a ton of 3-pointers, but if Morant can hit at around a 40-percent clip, he has a pretty easy path to finishing with 50/40/80 shooting splits.

