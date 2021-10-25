Hornets injury report: Terry Rozier, PJ Washington ruled out Monday vs. Celtics

Update — Rozier and Washington have both been ruled out Monday vs. the Celtics.

The Charlotte Hornets have released their injury report for Monday’s game at the Boston Celtics and forward PJ Washington is listed as questionable with right knee discomfort while starting shooting guard is out with a right ankle sprain.

This will be the third straight game that “Scary Terry” will miss for the Hornets, who are 3-0 for the first time in franchise history. Washington played 26 minutes in the team’s 111-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Fantasy basketball impact

From a fantasy perspective, Rozier’s continued absence opens the door for more Kelly Oubre as a value option. He had nine points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes against the Nets on Sunday and ended up being a +13 on the court.

Washington could play but given his questionable status on the backend of a back-to-back, one would imagine his minutes will be limited here. Starting forward Miles Bridges dropped 32 and nine against Brooklyn on Sunday and Washington’s limited role boosts his value. Power forward Jalen McDaniel had seven points in 12 minutes off the bench and could take most of Washington’s minutes in Boston, so keep an eye out for him as a sleeper.

Betting impact

This is basically a pick ‘em with the Celtics as one-point favorites. Given the Hornets have two of their key figures banged up on the second of a back-to-back, lean towards Boston at home.