Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells

Matt Wells has been fired as head football coach at Texas Tech following a 25-24 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

Wells was 5-3 this season, but 13-17 overall since heading to Lubbock after six successful seasons at Utah State where he was 44-34 and won a conference championship. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the transition with Covid-19 and recruiting has made things difficult for coaches trying to rebuild programs. But apparently that wasn’t enough for Kirby Hocutt, who hired Wells but hadn’t really refuted rumors of his eminent demise.

Some potential candidates for the job might include current SMU coach Sonny Dykes, whose father Spike coached at Texas Tech from 1986-1999 and oversaw plenty of success. Sonny is a Texas Tech alum, and was a baseball player for the Red Raiders as well before graduating in 1993.

Also it’s a Power Five coaching opening south of Canada, so Billy Napier of Louisiana is required to be named in all searches.