Opening odds for 2021 Bermuda Championship

The 2021 Bermuda Championship is set for this weekend at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, and opening odds are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the third-straight PGA Tour official money event to take place abroad, though a slightly limited purse of $6,500,000 also limits the number of top pros making the journey to the island.

Last year Brian Gay won this event at -15 in a playoff over Wyndham Clark. The cut line a year ago was also +1, so look for some slightly more difficult conditions than were seen in the last two PGA Tour events in Japan.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1000) is the odds favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1200) the second choice. The first major winner on the board is Patrick Reed (+2000), who is fourth by the betting board.

Here are the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2021 Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda:

2021 Bermuda Championship Opening Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1000 +250 +130 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +1200 +300 +150 Mito Pereira +1600 +350 +170 Patrick Reed +2000 +400 +180 Seamus Power +2000 +400 +180 Hayden Buckley +2500 +500 +200 Chad Ramey +2800 +550 +220 Matthias Schwab +3500 +700 +300 Adam Hadwin +3500 +700 +350 Taylor Pendrith +3500 +700 +300 Guido Migliozzi +4000 +700 +350 Danny Willett +4000 +700 +300 Patrick Rodgers +4500 +800 +400 Stephan Jaeger +4500 +800 +400 Denny McCarthy +5000 +900 +450 Nick Hardy +5000 +900 +450 Thomas Detry +5000 +900 +450 Alex Smalley +5000 +900 +450 David Lipsky +5000 +900 +450 Joseph Bramlett +5000 +900 +450 Sahith Theegala +5000 +900 +450 Garrick Higgo +5000 +900 +450 Greyson Sigg +5000 +900 +450 Ryan Armour +5500 +1000 +500 Mark Hubbard +6000 +1100 +550 Lucas Herbert +6000 +1100 +550 Russell Knox +6000 +1100 +550 Scott Stallings +6000 +1100 +550 Dylan Frittelli +6000 +1100 +550 Hank Lebioda +6000 +1100 +550 Harry Hall +6000 +1100 +550 Peter Uihlein +6500 +1200 +600 Jason Dufner +6500 +1200 +600 Nick Watney +6500 +1200 +600 Austin Eckroat +6500 +1200 +600 Bo Hoag +6500 +1200 +600 Lee Hodges +6500 +1200 +600 Seth Reeves +8000 +1400 +650 Aaron Rai +8000 +1400 +650 Beau Hossler +8000 +1400 +650 Nick Taylor +8000 +1400 +650 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +8000 +1400 +650 Peter Malnati +8000 +1400 +650 Vincent Whaley +9000 +1600 +700 Dawie Van Der Walt +9000 +1600 +700 Brian Stuard +9000 +1600 +700 Adam Svensson +9000 +1600 +700 Brandon Hagy +9000 +1600 +700 Sepp Straka +10000 +1800 +800 David Hearn +10000 +1800 +800 Anirban Lahiri +10000 +1800 +800 Kramer Hickok +10000 +1800 +800 Davis Riley +10000 +1800 +800 Graeme McDowell +10000 +1800 +800 Brian Gay +10000 +1800 +800 Camilo Villegas +10000 +1800 +800 Brandon Wu +10000 +1800 +800 Cameron Percy +10000 +1800 +800 Matthew NeSmith +10000 +1800 +800 Ben Kohles +13000 +2000 +900 Danny Lee +13000 +2000 +900 David Skinns +13000 +2000 +900 Justin Lower +13000 +2000 +900 Tommy Gainey +13000 +2000 +900 Sean O Hair +13000 +2000 +900 Scott Gutschewski +13000 +2000 +900 Callum Tarren +13000 +2000 +900 Max McGreevy +13000 +2000 +900 Michael Gligic +13000 +2000 +900 Patrick Flavin +13000 +2000 +900 Paul Barjon +13000 +2000 +900 Andrew Novak +13000 +2000 +900 Kurt Kitayama +13000 +2000 +900 Austin Cook +13000 +2000 +900 Austin Smotherman +13000 +2000 +900 David Lingmerth +15000 +2500 +1200 Chase Seiffert +15000 +2500 +1200 Vaughn Taylor +15000 +2500 +1200 Dylan Wu +15000 +2500 +1200 J.J. Spaun +20000 +2800 +1400 John Pak +20000 +4000 +2000 Erik Barnes +20000 +6500 +3000 Jim Knous +25000 +3500 +1600 Brett Drewitt +25000 +3500 +1600 Ben Crane +25000 +3500 +1600 Noh Seung-yul +25000 +3500 +1600 Luke Donald +25000 +3500 +1600 Brian Morris +30000 +4000 +2000 Heath Slocum +30000 +4000 +2000 Jason Bohn +30000 +4000 +2000 Arjun Atwal +30000 +4000 +2000 Fabian Gomez +30000 +4000 +2000 Scott Brown +30000 +4000 +2000 Kyle Wilshire +30000 +4000 +2000 Johnson Wagner +30000 +4000 +2000 Chris Stroud +30000 +4000 +2000 Sang-Moon Bae +30000 +4000 +2000 Robert Garrigus +30000 +4000 +2000 Curtis Thompson +30000 +4000 +2000 Ben Martin +30000 +4000 +2000 Greg Chalmers +30000 +4000 +2000 Ted Potter Jr. +40000 +5000 +2500 Jonathan Byrd +40000 +5000 +2500 Andres Romero +50000 +6500 +3000 Jay McLuen +50000 +6500 +3000 Ted Purdy +50000 +6500 +3000 Greg Koch +50000 +6500 +3000 Daniel Chopra +50000 +6500 +3000 Jordan Gumberg +50000 +6500 +3000 Ricky Barnes +50000 +6500 +1400 Richard S Johnson +50000 +6500 +3000 Parker McLachlin +50000 +6500 +3000 Camiko Smith +50000 +6500 +3000 John Rollins +50000 +6500 +3000 Michael Kim +50000 +6500 +3000 J.J. Henry +50000 +6500 +3000 Michael Sims +50000 +6500 +3000 Martin Trainer +50000 +6500 +3000 Chaka Desilva +50000 +6500 +3000 Darren-Andrew Points +50000 +6500 +3000 Kevin Stadler +50000 +6500 +3000 Matt Every +50000 +6500 +3000 John Merrick +50000 +6500 +3000 John Senden +50000 +6500 +3000 Matt Hill +50000 +6500 +3000

