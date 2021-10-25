Opening odds for 2021 Bermuda Championship

The 2021 Bermuda Championship is set for this weekend at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, and opening odds are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the third-straight PGA Tour official money event to take place abroad, though a slightly limited purse of $6,500,000 also limits the number of top pros making the journey to the island.
Last year Brian Gay won this event at -15 in a playoff over Wyndham Clark. The cut line a year ago was also +1, so look for some slightly more difficult conditions than were seen in the last two PGA Tour events in Japan.
Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1000) is the odds favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1200) the second choice. The first major winner on the board is Patrick Reed (+2000), who is fourth by the betting board.
Here are the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2021 Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda:
2021 Bermuda Championship Opening Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1000
|+250
|+130
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Mito Pereira
|+1600
|+350
|+170
|Patrick Reed
|+2000
|+400
|+180
|Seamus Power
|+2000
|+400
|+180
|Hayden Buckley
|+2500
|+500
|+200
|Chad Ramey
|+2800
|+550
|+220
|Matthias Schwab
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Adam Hadwin
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Taylor Pendrith
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Guido Migliozzi
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Danny Willett
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Patrick Rodgers
|+4500
|+800
|+400
|Stephan Jaeger
|+4500
|+800
|+400
|Denny McCarthy
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Nick Hardy
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Thomas Detry
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Alex Smalley
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|David Lipsky
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Joseph Bramlett
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Garrick Higgo
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Greyson Sigg
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Ryan Armour
|+5500
|+1000
|+500
|Mark Hubbard
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Lucas Herbert
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Russell Knox
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Scott Stallings
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Dylan Frittelli
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Hank Lebioda
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Harry Hall
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Peter Uihlein
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Jason Dufner
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Nick Watney
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Austin Eckroat
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Bo Hoag
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Lee Hodges
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Seth Reeves
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Aaron Rai
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Beau Hossler
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Nick Taylor
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Peter Malnati
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Vincent Whaley
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Brian Stuard
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Svensson
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Brandon Hagy
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|David Hearn
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Anirban Lahiri
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Kramer Hickok
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Davis Riley
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Graeme McDowell
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Brian Gay
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Camilo Villegas
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Brandon Wu
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Cameron Percy
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Matthew NeSmith
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Ben Kohles
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Danny Lee
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|David Skinns
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Justin Lower
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Tommy Gainey
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Sean O Hair
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Scott Gutschewski
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Callum Tarren
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Max McGreevy
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Michael Gligic
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Patrick Flavin
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Paul Barjon
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Andrew Novak
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Kurt Kitayama
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Austin Cook
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Austin Smotherman
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|David Lingmerth
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Chase Seiffert
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Vaughn Taylor
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Dylan Wu
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|J.J. Spaun
|+20000
|+2800
|+1400
|John Pak
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Erik Barnes
|+20000
|+6500
|+3000
|Jim Knous
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brett Drewitt
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Ben Crane
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Noh Seung-yul
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Luke Donald
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brian Morris
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Heath Slocum
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Jason Bohn
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Arjun Atwal
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Fabian Gomez
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Scott Brown
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kyle Wilshire
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Johnson Wagner
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Chris Stroud
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Sang-Moon Bae
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Robert Garrigus
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Curtis Thompson
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Ben Martin
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Greg Chalmers
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Ted Potter Jr.
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Jonathan Byrd
|+40000
|+5000
|+2500
|Andres Romero
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Jay McLuen
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Ted Purdy
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Greg Koch
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Daniel Chopra
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Jordan Gumberg
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Ricky Barnes
|+50000
|+6500
|+1400
|Richard S Johnson
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Parker McLachlin
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Camiko Smith
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|John Rollins
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Michael Kim
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|J.J. Henry
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Michael Sims
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Chaka Desilva
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Darren-Andrew Points
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kevin Stadler
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Matt Every
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|John Merrick
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|John Senden
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
|Matt Hill
|+50000
|+6500
|+3000
