Opening odds for 2021 Bermuda Championship

The field is set for the 2021 Bermuda Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for another PGA Tour even abroad.

By Collin Sherwin
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot during Day Four of The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama on October 17, 2021 in Cadiz, Spain. Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 2021 Bermuda Championship is set for this weekend at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, and opening odds are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the third-straight PGA Tour official money event to take place abroad, though a slightly limited purse of $6,500,000 also limits the number of top pros making the journey to the island.

Last year Brian Gay won this event at -15 in a playoff over Wyndham Clark. The cut line a year ago was also +1, so look for some slightly more difficult conditions than were seen in the last two PGA Tour events in Japan.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1000) is the odds favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1200) the second choice. The first major winner on the board is Patrick Reed (+2000), who is fourth by the betting board.

Here are the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2021 Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda:

2021 Bermuda Championship Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1000 +250 +130
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +1200 +300 +150
Mito Pereira +1600 +350 +170
Patrick Reed +2000 +400 +180
Seamus Power +2000 +400 +180
Hayden Buckley +2500 +500 +200
Chad Ramey +2800 +550 +220
Matthias Schwab +3500 +700 +300
Adam Hadwin +3500 +700 +350
Taylor Pendrith +3500 +700 +300
Guido Migliozzi +4000 +700 +350
Danny Willett +4000 +700 +300
Patrick Rodgers +4500 +800 +400
Stephan Jaeger +4500 +800 +400
Denny McCarthy +5000 +900 +450
Nick Hardy +5000 +900 +450
Thomas Detry +5000 +900 +450
Alex Smalley +5000 +900 +450
David Lipsky +5000 +900 +450
Joseph Bramlett +5000 +900 +450
Sahith Theegala +5000 +900 +450
Garrick Higgo +5000 +900 +450
Greyson Sigg +5000 +900 +450
Ryan Armour +5500 +1000 +500
Mark Hubbard +6000 +1100 +550
Lucas Herbert +6000 +1100 +550
Russell Knox +6000 +1100 +550
Scott Stallings +6000 +1100 +550
Dylan Frittelli +6000 +1100 +550
Hank Lebioda +6000 +1100 +550
Harry Hall +6000 +1100 +550
Peter Uihlein +6500 +1200 +600
Jason Dufner +6500 +1200 +600
Nick Watney +6500 +1200 +600
Austin Eckroat +6500 +1200 +600
Bo Hoag +6500 +1200 +600
Lee Hodges +6500 +1200 +600
Seth Reeves +8000 +1400 +650
Aaron Rai +8000 +1400 +650
Beau Hossler +8000 +1400 +650
Nick Taylor +8000 +1400 +650
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +8000 +1400 +650
Peter Malnati +8000 +1400 +650
Vincent Whaley +9000 +1600 +700
Dawie Van Der Walt +9000 +1600 +700
Brian Stuard +9000 +1600 +700
Adam Svensson +9000 +1600 +700
Brandon Hagy +9000 +1600 +700
Sepp Straka +10000 +1800 +800
David Hearn +10000 +1800 +800
Anirban Lahiri +10000 +1800 +800
Kramer Hickok +10000 +1800 +800
Davis Riley +10000 +1800 +800
Graeme McDowell +10000 +1800 +800
Brian Gay +10000 +1800 +800
Camilo Villegas +10000 +1800 +800
Brandon Wu +10000 +1800 +800
Cameron Percy +10000 +1800 +800
Matthew NeSmith +10000 +1800 +800
Ben Kohles +13000 +2000 +900
Danny Lee +13000 +2000 +900
David Skinns +13000 +2000 +900
Justin Lower +13000 +2000 +900
Tommy Gainey +13000 +2000 +900
Sean O Hair +13000 +2000 +900
Scott Gutschewski +13000 +2000 +900
Callum Tarren +13000 +2000 +900
Max McGreevy +13000 +2000 +900
Michael Gligic +13000 +2000 +900
Patrick Flavin +13000 +2000 +900
Paul Barjon +13000 +2000 +900
Andrew Novak +13000 +2000 +900
Kurt Kitayama +13000 +2000 +900
Austin Cook +13000 +2000 +900
Austin Smotherman +13000 +2000 +900
David Lingmerth +15000 +2500 +1200
Chase Seiffert +15000 +2500 +1200
Vaughn Taylor +15000 +2500 +1200
Dylan Wu +15000 +2500 +1200
J.J. Spaun +20000 +2800 +1400
John Pak +20000 +4000 +2000
Erik Barnes +20000 +6500 +3000
Jim Knous +25000 +3500 +1600
Brett Drewitt +25000 +3500 +1600
Ben Crane +25000 +3500 +1600
Noh Seung-yul +25000 +3500 +1600
Luke Donald +25000 +3500 +1600
Brian Morris +30000 +4000 +2000
Heath Slocum +30000 +4000 +2000
Jason Bohn +30000 +4000 +2000
Arjun Atwal +30000 +4000 +2000
Fabian Gomez +30000 +4000 +2000
Scott Brown +30000 +4000 +2000
Kyle Wilshire +30000 +4000 +2000
Johnson Wagner +30000 +4000 +2000
Chris Stroud +30000 +4000 +2000
Sang-Moon Bae +30000 +4000 +2000
Robert Garrigus +30000 +4000 +2000
Curtis Thompson +30000 +4000 +2000
Ben Martin +30000 +4000 +2000
Greg Chalmers +30000 +4000 +2000
Ted Potter Jr. +40000 +5000 +2500
Jonathan Byrd +40000 +5000 +2500
Andres Romero +50000 +6500 +3000
Jay McLuen +50000 +6500 +3000
Ted Purdy +50000 +6500 +3000
Greg Koch +50000 +6500 +3000
Daniel Chopra +50000 +6500 +3000
Jordan Gumberg +50000 +6500 +3000
Ricky Barnes +50000 +6500 +1400
Richard S Johnson +50000 +6500 +3000
Parker McLachlin +50000 +6500 +3000
Camiko Smith +50000 +6500 +3000
John Rollins +50000 +6500 +3000
Michael Kim +50000 +6500 +3000
J.J. Henry +50000 +6500 +3000
Michael Sims +50000 +6500 +3000
Martin Trainer +50000 +6500 +3000
Chaka Desilva +50000 +6500 +3000
Darren-Andrew Points +50000 +6500 +3000
Kevin Stadler +50000 +6500 +3000
Matt Every +50000 +6500 +3000
John Merrick +50000 +6500 +3000
John Senden +50000 +6500 +3000
Matt Hill +50000 +6500 +3000

