Cardinals now 6-point favorites for TNF with Davante Adams placed on COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers head to Arizona on Thursday night to take on the only undefeated team in the league and it looks like they could be without their best receiver in Davante Adams. Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 and will need two negative tests 24 hours apart between now and Thursday night to be able to play. With the odds of that happening being low, we’ve seen a big movement in the betting spread for this game.

When the news hit about Adams possibly missing this game, DraftKings Sportsbook quickly moved the line from the Cardinals as -3.5 favorites to a hefty 6-point favorites. That’s a pretty big change for one missing non-quarterback, but Adams is a huge part of their offense. Adams currently has 73 targets on the season and the next highest wide receiver is Allen Lazard with 21. Running back Aaron Jones is second in receiving yards overall for the team with 186 compared to Adams’ 744.

