Is there any way Davante Adams can play in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football?

Packers WR Davante Adams was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday, making his status for Week 8 up in the air. The Packers are set to face the Cardinals in primetime Thursday, giving Adams a smaller window of time to clear protocols.

Adams is currently averaging 10.4 targets and is one of just four receivers averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game. He’s nabbed three touchdowns so far on the year and sits as the WR4 in half-PPR formats, making him a huge loss to the Packers and fantasy managers alike should he have to miss any time.

Is it possible for Davante Adams to play in Week 8?

Since Davante Adams is known to be vaccinated, the only way to be placed on the COVID list is by testing positive. He still has a shot to play in Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, however, as long as he has two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test.

If Adams will need to miss Week 8 after testing positive for COVID, the target distribution will be an interesting one to watch. RB Aaron Jones ranks second on the team in targets (28 targets) behind Adams, followed by Robert Tonyan (25 targets) and Allen Lazard (21 targets). WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling could also make a potential return injured reserve in Week 8 as he’s been managing a hamstring injury.