Checking in on potential return date for Zion Williamson this season

New Orleans Pelicans PF Zion Williamson underwent foot surgery during the offseason and has missed the start of the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans have struggled without their All-Star in the lineup, dropping three straight games entering play on Monday night. How long will the Pelicans wait before bringing Williamson back? We check up on a potential return date and when the phenom could return.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Before the season began, GM David Griffin told reporters that Williamson would not be ready for the start of the season. Williamson underwent tests before the season and all signs were positive with the healing of the bone in his foot. Despite that, the Pelicans still gave about a 2-week timeline before Zion would be re-evaluated. After that, it would be determined whether or not Williamson could be cleared for contact and full practices. Right now he’s only allowed to do running and individual drills.

Chances are we get an update this weekend or the following week on Williamson’s timeline. The Pelicans may not give us a concrete return date, since Williamson will need to get up to speed in practice. He also may be eased back on a minutes restriction, something the team has done in the past with Zion. Either way, we don’t have a firm date, but best-case scenario still feels like early-to-mid November for Williamson to be back in the lineup.