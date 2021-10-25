Marshawn Lynch drops an f-bomb during ManningCast

The ManningCast is back for Week 7, and it has not disappointed in its return. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning welcomed Marshawn Lynch in the first quarter and it was a wild ride. Lynch came on saying he had three shots of Hennessy before his appearance, one for him and one for big and lil’ bro.

Lynch offered up some salty language when some confusion happened on the field. Lynch dropped a “What the F—-?!” before trying to catch himself. Peyton apologized for the language after the commercial break, but we know everyone loved it!

And there’s the Marshawn Lynch F bomb. pic.twitter.com/H0pMjRSUrv — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 26, 2021

It was a busy couple segments of discussion. The swearing was amusing, but it served its purpose to some degree. At what point he was complimenting Eli on the David Tyree helmet catch and dropped a, “Dude caught his ball with his head-type shit, that’s pretty impressive wouldn’t you say?

We didn’t get much in the way of in-depth analysis, but it was a fun time listening to Beastmode chop it up with the Manning brothers in a relaxed atmosphere.