Tom Brady tells Peyton, Eli Manning he’s giving Bucs fan who returned 600th TD a Bitcoin

UPDATE: It would appear a deal is done! An account that might belong to the fan, Byron Kennedy, is confirming Brady’s earlier tweet.

Tom’s a man of his word — Byron Kennedy (@yohoitsbo) October 26, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on the ManningCast that he is rewarding Bucs fan Byron Kennedy with a Bitcoin for returning his 600th touchdown pass. If you’re doing the math at home, the current price of Bitcoin is $62,999. It’s not quite the mortgage level value the ball was worth, but it’s better than the autographed memorabilia Kennedy is also getting.

Tom Brady said the Bucs fan lost all his leverage once he gave up the 600th TD ball.



But Brady is giving him a bitcoin pic.twitter.com/upGBpmcMDS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2021

Brady first brought this up prior to the game, announcing the idea of making a deal involving Bitcoin, and it would appear the ManningCast broadcast on Monday Night Football made it official.