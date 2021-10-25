 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Brady tells Peyton, Eli Manning he’s giving Bucs fan who returned 600th TD a Bitcoin

That’s a currently $63,000 gift.

By David Fucillo Updated
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jogs off the field after beating the Chicago Bears 38-3 in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

UPDATE: It would appear a deal is done! An account that might belong to the fan, Byron Kennedy, is confirming Brady’s earlier tweet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on the ManningCast that he is rewarding Bucs fan Byron Kennedy with a Bitcoin for returning his 600th touchdown pass. If you’re doing the math at home, the current price of Bitcoin is $62,999. It’s not quite the mortgage level value the ball was worth, but it’s better than the autographed memorabilia Kennedy is also getting.

Brady first brought this up prior to the game, announcing the idea of making a deal involving Bitcoin, and it would appear the ManningCast broadcast on Monday Night Football made it official.

