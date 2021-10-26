How to watch WWE NXT Halloween Havoc via live stream and what to watch on the October 26th episode

NXT 2.0 is back live tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando and we’ve finally reached the special Halloween Havoc episode.

An original WCW pay-per-view, NXT resurrected the Halloween-themed show for its own brand last year and utilized the concept to serve as a psuedo-Takeover for television. With this coming just over a month after the show rebranded with a new look and new characters, it’ll be a major showcase piece for several of their new superstars.

How to watch NXT Halloween Havoc

Date: Tuesday, October 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on NXT Halloween Havoc

Five matches are set for Halloween Havoc, including four titles on the line.

At the top NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa will put the title on the line when facing the fast rising Bron Breakker. Ciampa is a multi-time champion and is one last holdovers from the “old” NXT whereas Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, is the powerhouse that is quickly becoming the face of the “new” NXT. We could very well see a changing of the guard here, so we’ll see how this plays out.

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez has held the title since April and will put her belt on the line against Mandy Rose. Rose returned to NXT over the summer and forged an alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form the stable Toxic Attraction. This will be a ‘Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal’ match, so the stipulation will be determined by the spin of a Wheel of Fortune type wheel.

Speaking of Dolin and Jayne, they’ll participate in a a triple threat ‘Scareway to Hell’ ladder match against the teams of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta and Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for the latter team’s NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. On the men’s side, NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend their titles in a ‘Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal’ match against Imperium.

This show will also feature the debut of Solo Sikoa. Solo is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, the younger brother of Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and cousin of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They could’ve easily leaned into his family heritage, but his name suggests that they’re going to try to forge his own path where he’s his own man.