Best available kickers on the Week 8 waiver wire

Kicker is one of those positions in fantasy football that managers either have their guy that never fails them, or it’s a constant shuffling of different kickers trying to find the right one to produce for your squad.

If you’re looking for your next kicker, or your steady kicker has a bye week coming up, here are three kickers we think you should target on the waiver wire heading into Week 8.

Week 8 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders

Randy Bullock, Tennessee Titans (29% ESPN/18% Yahoo)

Next up — at Indianapolis Colts

Bullock was money in the Titans’ 27-3 beatdown of Kansas City on money. He made both field goal attempts and was 3-3 on extra points in the surprise blowout victory.

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee offense are certainly doing their part to put him in a position to put points on the board as he’s averaging just over two field goal attempts and three PAT attempts per game. He’s only missed three attempts total this season, so he’ll be a consistent force for anyone scouting the wire for a kicker this week.

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (9% ESPN/7% Yahoo)

Next up — at New York Jets

Please ignore the weirdness of the Green Bay game from a few weeks back, McPherson has been stellar for the Bengals this season. He’s 9-9 on PATs and 4-4 on field goal attempts over the last two games and that’ll only increase as the Bengals’ offense continues to surge.

You can definitely find the rookie on your waiver wire this week and he’ll have a number of opportunities to put points on the board as Cinci will play the lowly Jets. McPherson is a guy that could be a permanent fixture in your lineup for the rest of the season.

Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (41% ESPN)

Next up — at Arizona Cardinals

Similar to McPherson, ignore that overtime game with the Bengals a few weeks back because Crosby will still get you points. He’s averaging about three extra point attempts a game over the last six weeks and three field goal attempts over the last five games.

There’s potential for the Packers offense to get involved in an old-fashioned shooutout when playing the Cardinals on Thursday, giving the elder statesman plenty of opportunities to put points on the board.