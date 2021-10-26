Best available D/STs on the Week 8 waiver wire

With Week 7 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which defense are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday, we saw a lot of great outings from defenses such as the Titans, Giants, and Bengals, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Week 8 byes: Raiders, Ravens

Bengals D/ST (23%)

Next up — vs. New York Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense could not pick up an interception off of Lamar Jackson on Sunday, but they did have five sacks and only allowed 17 points. Cincy’s defense scored five fantasy points, which is better than what was projected heading into Week 7 (4.4). They will now get to face a beleaguered Jets’ offense that will be without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for 2-4 weeks. This is a perfect streamer option on defense!

Titans D/ST (8%)

Next up — vs. Indianapolis Colts

Believe it or not, the Titans’ defense has recorded an interception in three consecutive games, which includes Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee’s defense was outstanding as they held the Chiefs to a season-low three points. The Titans also had four sacks, two forced fumbles, and scored 17 points. It seems as if Tennessee is turning the corner on both sides of the ball.

Falcons D/ST (18.9%)

Next up — vs. Carolina Panthers

With the way that Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold has been playing recently, the Falcons’ defense is a viable waiver wire option for Week 8. Atlanta’s defense has three interceptions in their last two games and averaging 4.5 points per game over that time. They will be going against a Panthers’ offense that is struggling and cannot find their footing since their early 3-0 start.