Best available tight ends on the Week 8 waiver wire

The tight end position is usually a problem area for fantasy managers, especially if you are unable to land one of the top two or three players. With Mark Andrews and Darren Waller scheduled to be on a bye week, that’s two more managers looking for help at the position in Week 8. Here are the best tight ends available on the waiver wire managers should look for Week 8.

Week 8 byes: Raiders, Ravens

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals (9.4 percent in ESPN leagues)

Next up — New York Jets

Uzomah had a big day against the Ravens, catching two touchdowns on three receptions for 91 yards. The tight end has a heavy touchdown percentage this season but the Bengals are on a roll and currently the top seed in the AFC. Uzomah is touchdown dependent, but so are most fantasy tight ends. The Jets provide a great matchup for the Cincinnati tight end in Week 8.

Evan Engram, New York Giants (23.2 percent)

Next up — Kansas City Chiefs

Engram caught six passes for 44 yards against the Panthers, which was a fairly solid performance for the tight end who is dealing with some injuries. The Giants should start to get some players back, so Engram’s role might be reduced in the coming weeks. However, he should be active for a potential shootout against the Chiefs in Week 8. The talent is there, and the production should eventually be there.

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers (52.2 percent)

Next up — New England Patriots

Cook has been a productive tight end in LA’s offense, registering 33 targets through six weeks. The Chargers will likely involve him more after the bye, despite having two talented receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. In an offense this explosive, the tight end position is going to rack up points naturally. Cook might not be available in your league, but he’ll be the best tight end off the waiver wire if you can snag him.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (2.5 percent)

Next up — Cleveland Browns

Freiermuth was getting more snaps as the season went along in Pittsburgh, so he’s likely to take the next step in his ascension after the bye week. The Steelers are in the middle of the pack in the AFC, and need another weapon to emerge with JuJu Smith-Schuster going down. Freiermuth is the natural candidate to become a consistent target for Ben Roethlisberger in this offense.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (11.4 percent)

Next up — Dallas Cowboys

Conklin doesn’t get many receptions, but he has had some big plays with the Vikings in recent weeks. Minnesota is likely going to be in a high-scoring contest against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, so Conklin is a strong play at tight end. With Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen taking most of the attention of opposing defenses, Conklin is emerging as a nice fallback option for Kirk Cousins in key situations.