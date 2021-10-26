Best available wide receivers on the Week 8 waiver wire

We head into Week 8 of the fantasy football season and we have survived ‘BYEmageddon’. We go from six teams on bye to just two so this will be easy peasy. If your team is needing someone to fill in for a bye week or injury or if you just need a fresh face for your lineup, here are some wide receiver options to target for your waivers. Note that the rostership percentage listed is for ESPN fantasy football leagues and each player is rostered in fewer than 50% of leagues.

Week 8 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders

Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints (47.6%)

Next up — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Callaway has yet to play in Week 7 as he and the Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The game script in this one is likely to favor the Saints passing late game which could see Callaway get an uptick in targets.

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (41.6%)

Next up — vs. Washington Football Team

Patrick has at least four targets in every game so far this season. In PPR leagues, he has double-digit fantasy points in five of the seven games that he has played. The Washington Football Team is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so this is a great matchup in the short term for Patrick.

AJ Green, Arizona Cardinals (38.0%)

Next up — vs. Green Bay Packers

Green is seeing a career resurgence in Arizona. He has six targets in five of the seven games the team has played so far this season. He is coming off a three reception game where he had 66 receiving yards. He also has scored a touchdown every other week this season and if he keeps that up, he is scheduled to score this week.

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles (35.5%)

Next up — at Detroit Lions

This pick is going to be a little more boom or bust as quarterback Jalen Hurts’ first instinct isn’t to pass the ball on offense. Reagor has at least five targets in four of his seven games this season. The Detroit Lions are stingy against wide receivers, but Reagor at least is one of Hurts’ favorite targets when he does decide to throw the ball.

Next up — vs. Tennessee Titans

Hilton hasn’t been able to log much field time this year as he keeps struggling with injuries. He was close to playing this week but wasn’t able to make it for the game. Teammate Parris Campbell is on IR now and is going to miss about two to three months. Hilton is worth a stash because he walks into instant usage whenever he returns to the field.