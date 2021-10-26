Best available running backs on the Week 8 waiver wire

With Week 7 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which running backs are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. We saw a lot of great outings on Sunday from running backs such as Khalil Herbert, Brandon Bolden, and Elijah Mitchell who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Below we will take a look at five running backs on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

Week 8 byes: Ravens, Raiders

Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots (6%)

Next up — vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The 31-year-old running back is still with the New England Patriots and showed up in a big way on Sunday against the New York Jets. Bolden was the team’s leading receiver with six receptions (seven targets) for 79 yards and a touchdown. The veteran running back scored 19.90 fantasy points, which put him up there with D’Andre Swift and his teammate Damien Harris. If Bolden can fill the void left by James White, who was used a pass catcher out of backfield, there could be some fantasy value going forward.

Kenny Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles (21%)

Next up — at Detroit Lions

The rookie running back could one of the hotter names on the waiver wire, depending on the health of Miles Sanders. Sanders left Sunday’s game early with an ankle injury and did not return to the field. With the third-year back on the shelf, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni turned to Gainwell and Boston Scott.

Gainwell scored the Eagles’ first touchdown to open up the game and was used frequently both as a runner and receiver. The rookie running back had five carries for 20 yards, along with four receptions (eight targets) for 41 yards and a touchdown. Gainwell also scored 14.1 fantasy points, which is not bad for a running back, who’s been sparingly used.

Ty Johnson, New York Jets (4%)

Next up — vs. Cincinnati Bengals

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out for 2-4 weeks due to injury, the Jets will likely be using their running backs more often. Ty Johnson and Michael Carter were the top two leading receivers in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Patriots. Backup quarterback Mike White targeted Johnson seven times, who had six receptions for 65 yards. Johnson also added six rushing yards and scored 13.10 fantasy points. The Jets have the surging Cincinnati Bengals next up and we can expect for them to not put White in danger.

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (2%)

Next up — vs. Detroit Lions

Scott could be another interesting name on the waiver wire, depending on the health of Miles Sanders. The 26-year-old running back received his first offensive snaps of the year in the team’s 33-22 loss to the Raiders. Scott had 24 yards on seven carries and a touchdown and a five-yard reception. For his efforts, Scott scored 9.90 fantasy points, which is better than what was expected when he came into the game.

Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins (1%)

Next up — vs. Buffalo Bills (7.20)

The last running back on the waiver wire to take a flier on is Salvon Ahmed. The second-year running back could see more snaps with veteran Malcolm Brown going on injured reserve Monday. In Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Ahmed had 26 carries on seven carries, along with two receptions (two targets) for 26 yards. It was the second week in a row that Ahmed received at least seven carries. Ahmed scored 7.20 fantasy points and is someone you won’t have to fight over in your league.