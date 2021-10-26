Best available quarterbacks on the Week 8 waiver wire

Week 8 brings a bye week for two star fantasy quarterbacks this season in Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr. Russell Wilson is still injured, and there’s concern Patrick Mahomes could miss time despite reportedly clearing concussion protocol at the end of the Week 7 contest. Fantasy managers who are streaming quarterbacks or have to find a bye week replacement can go after these four options on the waiver wire in Week 8.

Week 8 byes: Raiders, Ravens

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (13.7 percent in ESPN leagues)

Next up — Los Angeles Chargers

Bill Belichick isn’t going to run the score on everyone but there’s a good chance he will have to keep calling pass plays for Jones in a likely shootout against the Chargers. The rookie is getting better as the season goes on and although he doesn’t have superstar weapons, the Patriots skill group is solid. Jones is a viable streaming option in Week 8 against a Chargers defense that has given up big plays through the air.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (41.0 percent)

Next up — Dallas Cowboys

There’s a narrative of Cousins struggling in primetime games against good teams, so it might be surprising to see him on here. The quarterback is playing well so far this season and coming off a bye week. He’s going up against a decent defense in a game that will likely turn into a high-scoring contest. With weapons like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, Cousins is worth adding and playing as a streaming option in Week 8.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (28.9 percent)

Next up — Kansas City Chiefs

Jones had a decent outing despite missing most of his starters at the skill positions in Week 7. He even had some receiving yards on a trick play in the contest. Jones should get some weapons back at full strength on an extended week, and he gets a vulnerable Chiefs defense in Week 8. There’s a chance that game becomes a shootout as well, which means good things for fantasy managers.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (42.4 percent)

Next up — Buffalo Bills

It’s a bad matchup for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins but he’s going to be a better bet to deliver points than most other streaming options. Miami should be throwing the ball early and often in this game, and Buffalo’s secondary has shown it can be beaten. If the Dolphins struggle again defensively, it’ll be up to Tagovailoa to match the Bills. With Deshaun Watson rumors swirling, Tagovailoa appears to be playing with a chip on his shoulder.