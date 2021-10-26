Fantasy football trade analyzer: WRs I should trade for or trade away now

Week 8 in fantasy football brings leagues one step closer to the trade deadline, which is typically between Weeks 10 through 12. This is the time where leagues starting undergoing some significant change through trades, as managers attempt to either save their season or gear up for a stretch run.

The wide receiver position has begun to settle a bit, although the position rankings might be out of whack due to the heavy hitters on a bye in Week 7. There are still some players who have underwhelmed in the early part of the season and could be set up to explode in the second half.

Know your team, opponent’s teams and your league. Don’t expect to get a player for cheap just because a manager is 0-7. Don’t expect a manager who is 7-0 to part with significant assets. Look at the upcoming schedule, especially if you’re a manager in a good position. There’s bye weeks coming, and that could leave you with some big holes if you don’t manage your roster properly. Even though fantasy football is a week-to-week game, trades are something you want to approach with a bigger picture in mind.

Here’s a list of running backs that you should trade for in your fantasy football leagues.

WRs to trade for in fantasy football

Amari Cooper, Cowboys: WR24 (Current rank in FF leagues)

Cooper is taking a backseat to CeeDee Lamb in terms of fantasy points but the target share is fairly close. Both players have found the endzone four times in the first six games, so the redzone share is also fairly even. Cooper is going to be the easier wide receiver to acquire, and he’s primed to make a run at the top 10 for the position by the end of the season.

Stefon Diggs, Bills: WR28

Diggs’ ranking is impacted by his bye week last week but the wide receiver is starting to get back to his 2020 ways. Over the last three games, Diggs has 272 yards and a touchdown. The scoring variance will eventually tilt back in his favor, even as Josh Allen spreads the ball around. Invest in this receiver and this offense going forward.

Keenan Allen, Chargers: WR37

Allen has been a frustrating receiver for some fantasy managers this season. He’s getting consistent targets every game but can’t seem to find the endzone. That should change coming out of the bye week, as the Chargers gear up for the second half of the season. Mike Williams is having a breakout year but Allen will start to see his touchdown numbers go up soon. Get him while his value is lower than usual.

WRs to trade away in fantasy football

Marquise Brown, Ravens: WR4

Brown caught a long touchdown pass Sunday, providing some relief for fantasy managers. However, he’s going to see diminished target shares going forward with Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews commanding most of the work between the 20s. Brown is still a deep threat, but he’s going to see some regression over the back half of the season. Now might be the best time to cash in on his early success.

D.J. Moore, Panthers: WR12

Moore had a massive start to the season, producing 398 yards and three touchdowns over the first four games. He hasn’t done much since then, racking up 188 yards and no scores in the last three contests. The Panthers are attempting to acquire Deshaun Watson, so Moore’s value could still remain high. However, there’s no guarantee Carolina beats out other teams interested in Watson. This receiver could start to see significant decline going forward.

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks: WR23

The Seahawks expect Russell Wilson to be back at some point in the season, though no one knows for sure when that’ll be. Lockett has been impacted the most by Wilson’s absence, as the deep balls from Geno Smith have not connected at the same rate. Even when Wilson returns, Lockett is a boom-or-bust prospect most weeks. If managers who are struggling have Lockett, now is the time to give him up to a manager who could potentially afford the hit for a few weeks until Wilson returns.