Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, October 26

Tuesday’s NBA lineup features just five games with the arguable headliners being the Denver Nuggets vs. the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props for Tuesday’s slate.

Stephen Curry over 33.5 points (-105)

While Curry has only scored over 33 points once in the Dubs’ first three games, one of those games was a 45-point performance. Going up against a winless OKC Thunder team should give Curry the opportunity he needs to hit the over. The Thunder have lost each of their first three games by double digits, allowing the opposing team’s offense to run rampant.

Rudy Gobert to record double-double (-160)

The Utah Jazz go up against a tough Denver Nuggets team in their third outing, but Rudy Gobert has had a strong start to the season, so it’s hard to imagine him struggling against any team. He’s logged double-doubles in each of the first two games of the season, putting up 16 points and 21 rebounds against the Thunder, followed by 17 points and 20 rebounds against the Kings last Friday. He’s been a monster on the boards and chances are he’ll put in a similar performance against the Nuggets, who are on the second of a back-to-back.

Kristaps Porzingis over 1.5 3-pointers (-150)

The Mavericks have only played two games this season so far and Porzingis has shot 3-for-13 from downtown, draining one in their season opener against the Hawks and two more against the Raptors. He also came up with at least one three in each of their preseason games, going 4-for-12 through those three matchups. The Mavs will be at home against the Rockets, who have lost two of their first three games.

