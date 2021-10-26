Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Astros in Game 1 of World Series on Tuesday

After a long regular season and two dominating performances in the AL and NL side of the postseason bracket, the 2021 World Series is finally upon us. The NL Champion Atlanta Braves will travel to Texas to get the series started Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 1 moneyline odds

ATL: +120

HOU: -140

Neither the Astros or the Braves were really the pick to end up in the Fall Classic when the playoffs began. Many expected a rematch of last season’s World Series between the LA Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. But Atlanta and Houston both got hot at the right times and made it all the way through the postseason, each with a 7-3 record since the playoffs began.

These teams have not met at all this season, so it’s tough to make a pick based on previous history. Though we do know the starting pitchers, Framber Valdez for Houston and Charlie Morton for Atlanta, so that should help a bit.

Valdez and Morton have both thrown three times since the playoffs began. The Houston hurler has gone 15 innings and has allowed seven earned runs in that span. The 37-year-old Morton has pitched 14.1 innings and has given up six runs and has struck out 19. Morton has given up two earned runs each time out, but Valdez has gotten better and better. His first appearance he gave up four earned runs, then two and in his most recent start he gave up just one run in eight full innings.

Both teams have fantastic offenses, so don’t be shocked if both pitchers get hit around a little bit. But still, with the home crowd behind him and the confidence off of his most recent start, you want to stick your money on the guy who’s dealing recently.

Pick: Astros -140

