Braves vs. Astros live stream: How to watch World Series Game 1 via live online stream on FOX

The 2021 World Series gets underway Tuesday night in the lone star state as the AL champions Houston Astros welcome in the NL champion Atlanta Braves for game one of the best of seven series.

The Braves got to the World Series by defeating the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers in the previous two rounds. The Astros’ path went through the Chicago White Sox and the wild card Boston Red Sox. It’s the Braves first WS appearance since 1999 while the Astros are back for a third time in five seasons.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

For the opening game, both teams are throwing their aces, Charlie Morton for Atlanta and Framber Valdez for the ‘Stros. Houston is a slight favorite in Game 1 on the moneyline and are getting 1.5 runs on the spread. The run total is set at 8 runs for now. You can check out more odds and some prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Braves +115, Astros -135

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or Bally Sports App