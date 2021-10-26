What channel is Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 1 on and when does it start

The 2021 World Series gets underway Tuesday night, with the first pitch between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros scheduled for 8:09 p.m.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Braves head into this series on a hot streak, going 7-3 so far this postseason. They earned a spot in the playoffs with 88 wins, which was enough to earn a 6.5 game cushion above their competitors in a division some have called the worst in baseball this season. Still, with a potent offense full of pro hitters they’ve been able to recover from the devastating loss of superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. and make easy work of the best teams in the NL.

The Astros won 95 games during the regular and emerged as the AL West champions, with a five-game lead on the Seattle Mariners. While their regular season success was better than Atlanta’s, the production in the postseason has been identical, going 7-3 since the start of the playoffs.

The Astros are currently favored in the first game of the Fall Classic, giving 1.5 runs to the Braves are sitting on the moneyline at -135. Atlanta is sitting on the moneyline at +115 and the run total for the opening game is at 8. You can check out more World Series odds and prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 1 info

Game date: Tuesday, October 26th

Game time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app